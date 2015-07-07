Hawaiian Chips
Original
16 oz
We start with thinly sliced potatoes and then slow cook them in the old Hawaiian tradition in a select blend of oils creating a crispy crunchy chip.
We start with thinly sliced potatoes and then slow cook them in the old Hawaiian tradition in a select blend of oils creating a crispy crunchy chip.
These crispy golden chips are cooked to perfection and then seasaoned with the authentic taste that only an open fire BBQ can give you. Try some on your next burger or eat them right out of the bag.
These thin cripsy golden chips are cooked to perfection and then seasoned with just the right amount of Maui Onions.