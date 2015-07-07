Hanson
Organic Cucumber Vodka
750 ml
Handmade from grapes in Sonoma California complex, balanced, silky smooth mouth feel with a lasting finish. Certified Organic, Gluten-free, Non GMO. Infused with real, fresh organic Cucumbers.
#1 BEST VODKA IN SHOW-2013 SIP AWARDS. Complex, balanced, silky smooth mouth feel with a lasting finish.
13.5% ABV.
Berry and citrus-infused bubbly, very fresh and lively, with an intensity that carries through to the long, long aftertaste.
Made world class varietal from grapes, in the Sonoma wine country; all natural, organic, gluten free and non GMO. Their unique Habanero Vodka is infused with the freshest Organic Habanero peppers.