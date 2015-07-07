Hangar 24 Brewing
Betty IPA
6 Cans
An American IPA whose juicy aromas and pleasant bitterness match hop-forward flavors: tropical fruit, citrus zest, berries and pine.
Hangar 24 Brewing
Betty IPA
22 oz
An American IPA whose juicy aromas and pleasant bitterness match hop-forward flavors: tropical fruit, citrus zest, berries and pine.
Hangar 24 Brewing
Oktoberfest Lager
6 Bottles
Incredibly clean and balanced, this Amber lager boasts a wonderful malty backbone and a hint of earthy hops. 5.7% ABV
Hangar 24 Brewing Barrrel Roll
Falling Leaf Porter
750 ml
An imperial porter inspired by our local pumking harvest. Small portions of Gourdgeous is cellared for one year. This gives way to the robust flavors and layers of bourbon, oak and vanilla.
Hangar 24 Brewing
6th Anniversary Saison
22 oz
Spicy, light and fruity. Our Farmhouse Saison balances the traditional spiciness of Saaz hops with the fresh fruit aromas of El Dorado a twist on a French classic.
Hangar 24 Brewing Barrrel Roll
Pugachev's Cobra Imperial Stout
750 ml
Pugachev's Cobra is a rich, black beauty that has a thick caramel head and burst with aromas of chocolate, vanilla, while flavors of sweet malt and boubon and oak explode on your pallet.
Hangar 24 Brewing
Airfest Variety Pack
12 Bottles
This mixed pack features 4 bottles each of Hangar 24 favorites; Orange Wheat, Pale Ale, and their German Alt-Bier.
Hangar 24 Brewing Barrrel Roll
Immelmann Porter
750 ml
The first beer in Hangar 24 Craft Brewery's new Barrel Roll Series is re-released. Aged for 6 months in Bourbon Barrels. Intense flavors of chocolate, oak, vanilla and bourbon. ABV 11.4%. Limited.
Hangar 24 Brewing
Orange Wheat
12 Bottles
California Witbier. Whole grown oranges sourced locally through the Old Grove Orange company added throughout the brewing process.