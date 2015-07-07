Guinness
Draught Stout
4 Cans
This beer icon is pitch black in color with roasted malt aromas. It has a rich, creamy mouth feel without being too heavy. The hops provide a nice balance to the malts, allowing a slight sweetness to show on the finish.
Guinness Extra Stout is crafted from finest quality malt, hops and Irish barley. Sharp and crisp to the taste, it's an entirely different experience from the smooth, creamy Guinness Draught and punchier Foreign Extra Stout, but the trademark Guinness flavors preside.
Guinness is a traditional Irish stout beer made from roasted barley, hops, yeast, and water. The deep color and caramelized flavor that are characteristic of Guinness come from barley that has been roasted but not malted.
The rustic, spicy character of the rye grain gives this amber ale a peppery bite, balanced with the citrus and grapefruit from the mosaic and cascade hops.
This unique brew combines the traditional all malt grist of premium beer with some peated whiskey malt, a rich butterscotch aroma with a subtle hop note builds expectation as the flavor delivers.
The original stout since 1759! The taste is smooth & flavorful. 'Tis truly an Irish blessing for thirsty folk! The special raw barley used in brewing creates a dense, thick & creamy head.
Big, full bodied flavor, with dark complexity and character. Full-bodied palate, balancing roast, fruit and bright hop bitterness.
The patented Rocket Widget technology produces the closest beer you can find in a bottle with the real taste of drawing beer right from the tap.
88 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Not to be confussed with the "Draught Style" Guinness. The Extra Stout version is thisck, syrupy, and full of dark brooding flavors.