Grgich Hills Estate
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Sturdy and distinct, the admirable '09 Grgich Hills Estate Cabernet plays to its own beat; black currants, sweet earth and dried leaves in the flavors; refined in the finish.
The Grgich Hills Merlot is a classy example of the varietal; dried fruit, sweet earth and faint oak nuances are the wine's hallmarks.
Grgich Hills Violetta is a blend of Riesling and Chardonnay; Ripe white peaches, clover honey and toasted almonds; a wonderful match with candied walnuts and fresh goat cheeses.
Crisp, yet flavorful, the rich flavor of white peach and mineral notes create a delicious acidity, more reminiscent of France than Napa Valley. ABV 14.1%