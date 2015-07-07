Green Flash Brewing
West Coast IPA
12 oz Bottle
As craft beer pioneers, they embarked on an expedition to brew the benchmark West Coast IPA. They ventured into the unknown and struck gold, discovering a tantalizing menagerie of hops. ABV 8.1%.
Green Flash Brewing Hop Odyssey
Segal Ranch Session IPA
22 oz
American IPA. Citrus aromatics from Tomahawk hops serve as a perfect base layer for the bright floral and pine sap flavors. 4.5% ABV
Green Flash Brewing
GFB Blonde Ale
19.2 oz Can
This Blonde Ale is light, refreshing, and crushable. Approachable flavor with hints of honey and orange peel are complemented by a mellow malt character.
Green Flash Brewing
Cosmic Ristretto Espresso Porter
22 oz
Rich black appearance with bruleed edges and mocha-colored beer foam. Coffee aroma and sweet malts, and smooth, espresso, chocolate flavor.
Green Flash Brewing
Jolly Folly IPA
22 oz
Jolly Folly IPA is a beer dominated by resinous, spicy hops. Its piney aroma yields to a malty flavor that is balanced by layers of citrus and tropical flavors. Tis the season for an exceptional IPA.
Green Flash Brewing
Passion Fruit Kicker Wheat Ale
6 Bottles
Smooth brew with sweet, tart, fruity flavor. We layer Passion Fruit White Tea and Passion Fruit juice with Wheat malt and 2-Row malted barley to bring you this exhilarating crowd pleaser.
Green Flash Brewing Hop Odyssey
Citra Session IPA
6 Bottles
Citra Session is brewed with Marris Otter and Vienna malt but the flavor is dominated by the Citra hops introduced throughout the boil and again in the dry hop for maximum aroma intensity.
Green Flash Brewing
Double Stout
4 Bottles
2010 WOLD BEER CUP SILVER Golden naked oats mashed with dark crystal and robust roasted malts create a luscious black brew with satin smooth finish. Big, bold, flavorful and complex.
Green Flash Brewing
Le Freak IPA
22 oz
Belgian-American. Belgian-style Trippel with American IPA. Aromas of orange and passion fruit with sweet, bready malts. 9.2% ABV
