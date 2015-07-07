Great Divide Candemonium Mixed 12 Pack
Specialty Craft Brew
12 Cans
An exciting Mix from the Summer Featuring: Lasso Session IPA, Whitewater White IPA, Titan IPA, and Collette Farmhouse Ale.
Brewed with a Robust roundup of hops, its session able simplicity proves bigger isn't always better. 5% ABV
English-Style Old Ale. Robust, dry-hopped ale has a malty richness balanced with a warming character. 8.7% ABV
Yeti Imperial Stout is an onslaught of the senses. It starts with big, roasty malt flavor that gives way to rich caramel and toffee notes. 75 IBUs, 9.5% ABV, RateBeer: 100
Collette is fruity and slightly tart, with a dry finish that makes it that rarest of treats - a beer as refreshing as it is complex.
An infusion of Denver's Pablo's espresso adds another layer of complexity to this beer, combining with the vanilla oak character, intense roast and bold hop profile to create a new breed of mythical.
Collete is our homage to the Saisons that Belgian farm workers have enjoyed for centuries. It is a fruity and slightly tart, with a dry finish. A beer as refreshing as it is complex.