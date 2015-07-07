Graham's
30 Year Tawny Port
750 ml
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The Graham's 30 Year Old Porto is a hugely dry, burnt style, very concentrated; licorice and bitter coffee flavors are dense, layered and well balanced with the acidity.
94 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '04 Graham's 40 Year Old Tawny Port is an old, mature wine, but one that has kept its ripeness and richness; there are walnuts, bitter chocolate; delicious clean aftertaste.
85 PTS WILFRED WONG The Graham's Tawny Porto offers very typical and well conceived wood port flavors that linger nicely on the palate; this is the kind of port you'd have on your home back bar.