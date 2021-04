Graham's – 40 Year Tawny Port

94 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '04 Graham's 40 Year Old Tawny Port is an old, mature wine, but one that has kept its ripeness and richness; there are walnuts, bitter chocolate; delicious clean aftertaste.