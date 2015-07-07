Gordon Biersch
Marzen
12 Bottles
Produced year-round, smooth, mildly sweet auburn lager, tastes great alone or with food.
Produced year-round, smooth, mildly sweet auburn lager, tastes great alone or with food.
A medium-hopped beer with a rich, malty flavor. Most bock beers are very dark, but this one is golden with a creamy head. Great with grilled chicken sandwiches or sauteed red snapper.
Bready malts and dry grains rule over hints of caramel, honey, and toast with hints of molasses and caramel. 5.7% ABV