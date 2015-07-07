Gordon's
London Dry Gin
1.75 L
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST Gordon's gin is one of the top selling gin's in the world. Loaded with delicious juniper and herb flavors.
Gordon's
Vodka
1.75 L
100% neutral grain sprits are used for premium quality at a value price.
Gordon's
Sicilian Lemon Gin
750 ml
You will be surprised at the great taste of this product. Best citrus vodka, value priced!
Gordon & MacPhail
Glen Grant 12 Year Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Dark straw in color, the nose shows some citrus and tropical fruit notes with hints of vanilla and warm spices. This is a balanced whisky with a smooth finish.
Gordon Biersch
Marzen
12 Bottles
Produced year-round, smooth, mildly sweet auburn lager, tastes great alone or with food.
Gordon Biersch Blonde Bock
Maibock or Helles Bock
6 Bottles
A medium-hopped beer with a rich, malty flavor. Most bock beers are very dark, but this one is golden with a creamy head. Great with grilled chicken sandwiches or sauteed red snapper.
Gordon Biersch
Marzen
6 Bottles
Bready malts and dry grains rule over hints of caramel, honey, and toast with hints of molasses and caramel. 5.7% ABV