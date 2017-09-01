Gordon's – Pink Gin

Gin and tonics just got a whole lot more fun with Gordon's Pink Gin. Inspired by Gordon’s original recipe from the 1880's, our gin is perfectly crafted and bursting with full berry flavor and refreshing juniper. Its brilliant pink appearance matches the vibrant, fruity flavor and is sure to be a sensation all summer long. Simply mix with tonic water and garnish with strawberry wedges for a bubbly Gordon's Pink & Tonic. Alexander Gordon’s passion for business began to take shape in 1769. Gordon's continues to be the number one best selling gin brand (IWSR 2015) and in 2016 alone, our leading variant won 6 global spirits awards highlighting our never-failing quality and dedication. Please drink responsibly.