Glenrothes
2001 Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Combines the maturity of oaky vanilla, with the fullness of ripe black cherries and has a lingering finish of soft spices.
Mouth: sweet with vanilla custard, honey and fruit. Finish: medium length with citrus and caramelized spices.
Not overly complex but fresh and well-made! Finish: medium length with a lovely spicy profile of nutmeg, cinnamon & vanilla.
Matured in American Oak. Delivers coconut and vanilla in abundance, and is soft and mellow with a creme brulee flavor and feel.