Glenfarclas Scotch 105 Cask
Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
The color is a deep peaty gold, spirity yet amazingly smooth and dry; the finish is rich and long lasting.
Glenfarclas 21 Year Old Short Bottle
Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
This bottle represents over 160 years of tradition and experience; made using the finest malted barley, smoke from slow burning peat fires, and the great Glenfarclas copper stills.
Glenfarclas 25 year
Single Malt Scotch Whiskey
750 ml
Incredibly clean central palate, but amazingly tangy and smooth finish. 86 Proof