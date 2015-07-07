Glen Scotia
15 Year Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
This whisky has been matured in our finest American oak barrels before bottling. The signature nose has hints of vanilla oak, interwoven with the subtle notes of sea spray and spicy aromatic fruits.
Victoriana is made with whisky drawn from casks specially selected by their master blender, finished in heavily charred oak casks and bottled at 51.5% ABV.