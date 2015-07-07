GLEN MORAY 16YR 750 ML
Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Glen Moray 16 Year Old Single Malt Whisky has a rich and mature nose with a robust character. It is reminiscent of dried fruit, perhaps figs and raisins, mixed with chocolate and spices.
Glen Moray 16 Year Old Single Malt Whisky has a rich and mature nose with a robust character. It is reminiscent of dried fruit, perhaps figs and raisins, mixed with chocolate and spices.
Medium bodied scotch whisky that's been finished in port casks, adding to the sweetness and providing extra richness. Notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, dark chocolate, honey and oak.