George Dickel
No. 8 Sour Mash Whisky
750 ml
George Dickel No. 8 Sour Mash Tennessee Whisky brings depth, range and personality with bold flavors and a remarkably smooth finish. Our 80 proof whisky contains a signature balance of light caramel, maple and wood flavors with a long, smoky finish. Following a chilled charcoal-mellowed style, this process is what makes this specific blend so unique. With its complex flavor and finish, our No. 8 whisky is perfect for sipping on its own or adding a delicious kick to your favorite cocktail. Simply pour in a highball glass over ice, mix with soda and garnish with a lemon slice for a refreshing tasting Dickel Highball. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of No. 8 Sour Mash Tennessee Whisky. Please drink responsibly.