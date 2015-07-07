Shop
Casal Garcia
Vinho Verde Rosé
750 ml
Portugal. Very fruity rose characterized by fresh notes of strawberry, cherry and berries. 10.5% ABV
Casal Garcia
Vinho Verde
750 ml
A wonderful example of Vinho Verde; the non-vintage Casal Garciaexpresses a fresh and lively mouthfeel with a very crisp finish; give it a good chill and enjoy with shellfish.
Cruz Garcia
Reál Sangria
3 L
This medium bodied, lightly sweet and bubbly wine has a cherry-rose color and is a perfect accompaniment to any meal. Serve cold or over ice, enjoy!