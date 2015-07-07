Game of Thrones
Chardonnay
750 ml
This elegant white is favored by those who prefer a golden, refined quaff, often enjoyed with chicken, duck, partridge or pigeon. Raise a goblet to toast each days victories.
This elegant white is favored by those who prefer a golden, refined quaff, often enjoyed with chicken, duck, partridge or pigeon. Raise a goblet to toast each days victories.
Dark black cherry, brambly blackberry, vanilla and cocoa aromas. Soft, juicy black fruit flavors combine in the mouth with hints of leather and spice. Tannins are round and chewy with a rich, juicy mouth feel that ends with a warm and spicy toasty, vanilla-laced finish