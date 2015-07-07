Game of Thrones
Chardonnay
750 ml
This elegant white is favored by those who prefer a golden, refined quaff, often enjoyed with chicken, duck, partridge or pigeon. Raise a goblet to toast each days victories.
Compare the taste and quality of Royal Gate to other vodka's costing as much as $5.00 more and save.
In the vast cold expanse of the northern lands of Westeros, the lords of House Stark ruled as King in the North for generations. Stoic, noble and pragmatic, House Stark swore allegiance to the Targaryen crown and kept faith for nearly 300 years and to House Baratheon when the Targaryens fell. However, overly noble stoics can be vulnerable and the Stark words heard often in the halls of Winterfell ring true. Winter is coming. The Stark's resiliency, strength and ability to thrive under the most intense situations are greatly shaped by Winterfell's frigid temperatures. Naturally, it's best served chilled or over ice. Please drink responsibly.
After leading the rebellion against the Targaryen dynasty, Robert Baratheon took his seat upon the Iron Throne to rule over the Seven Kingdoms. The Baratheon stag flew on banners above the Stormlands and King's Landing and golden antlered crowns signified absolute power. Over time, the Baratheon lords proved to be better warriors than rulers, and their house now lays in ruins. Royal Lochnagar also boasts royal lineage. Originally called New Lochnagar, it was renamed after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert visited the distillery and granted a Royal Warrant to John Begg in 1848. Since then, it has been praised by monarchs, rightfully earning its moniker. Balanced with delicate fruits and spices, this taste of royalty is best enjoyed neat. Please drink responsibly.
House Targaryen, the only house in possession of fire breathing dragons, has proven its resilient nature throughout history. Through fierce determination and force of will, Daenerys Targaryen walked through fire and emerged at the head of the greatest army the known world has ever seen. Under the black and red banner of House Targaryen, she marches toward the Iron Throne and her rivals bend the knee to swear their allegiance to the Mother of Dragons. Fueled by this same fiery spirit and courage to conquer all challenges in their way, Helen Cumming and her daughter-in-law Elizabeth, were pioneers in the male-dominated whisky industry during the 1800s and largely responsible for the early success at Cardhu. This single malt Scotch celebrates these legendary women and their unwavering perseverance with a liquid that's rich in texture and a balance of sweet fruit, dark chocolate, toffee and spice. Please drink responsibly.
Dark black cherry, brambly blackberry, vanilla and cocoa aromas. Soft, juicy black fruit flavors combine in the mouth with hints of leather and spice. Tannins are round and chewy with a rich, juicy mouth feel that ends with a warm and spicy toasty, vanilla-laced finish
This young Calvados is just bursting with fresh apple flavors. Ideal for quaffing or cooking.