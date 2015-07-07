Gallo Family Vineyards
Sauvignon Blanc
1.5 L
Gallo Family Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc White Wine delivers ripe notes of honeydew melon, citrus and ripe apple.
Gallo Family Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc White Wine delivers ripe notes of honeydew melon, citrus and ripe apple.
Gallo Extra Dry Vermouth has a very pretty nose of lavender, honeysuckle and jasmine, sweet grass and green olive; a touch of flint adds crispness and a welcome mineral quality to the chewy texture.
What do you get when you blend the refreshingly crisp notes of green apple, white peach and citrus? You get a wine the whole family loves.
The Gallo Signature Series Chardonnay opens with aromas of sweet vanilla and freshly baked bread. A true expression of the Russian River Valley, this wine has delightfully bright flavors of crisp apple, lemon meringue and ginger on the palate.
Made deeper and richer than the regular Burgundy, try this with your next BBQ.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A pleasant, all-around wine, the Bear Flag Smooth Red Wine Blend #1 is ripe, soft and easy on the palate; pretty fruit in the aftertaste.
From Gallo.
Compare the taste and quality of E&J VSOP to the imported brandy's and cognacs.
GOLD MEDAL 98 PTS LA SPIRITS COMPETITION. Intensly aromatic, this brandy is aged in oak barrels for over 7 years. It displays beautiful scents of orange blossom, anise and tropical spice.
GOLD MEDAL 2010 SF SPIRITS COMPETITION. Compare the taste and quality of E & J VSOP to the imported brandy's and cognacs.
It's nice and smooth from a hint of oak and balanced with rich blackberry and black currant notes
California- Sweet upfront with flavors of honey, bright citrus, peach, and flowers.
California- Sweet upfront with flavors of honey, bright citrus, peach, and flowers.
One of the most distinctive qualities of E & J Brandy is its remarkable character. This is accomplished by vertical blending of brandies of different ages from the finest white oak barrels. This aging process also develops the full and natural brandy flavor.
SILVER MEDAL 2006 NEW WORLD WINE COMPETITION. For a distinctive & different taste, use as a marinade on grilled chicken! Or use this great brandy in your favorite cocktails that call for brandy.