Freixenet

Cordon Negro Brut

187 ml

This alcoholic beverage features a crisp, clean and well-balanced flavor that makes it a tasty choice for your next family dinner or cocktail party. It's a medium-bodied drink with a palate of apple, pear and bright citrus flavors with a moderately long finish and a crisp touch of ginger. This crisp wine has a blend of flavors that makes it extremely versatile.