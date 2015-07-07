Freixenet
Cordon Negro Brut
750 ml
Cordon Negro Brut is a crisp, clean and well-balanced 'cava' sparkling wine. The fresh palate of apple, ripe pear and bright citrus flavors combine with a long finish and an exciting touch of ginger.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Explodes with berry & strawberry flavors with a delicate balance on the finish. Extraordinary quality and a great price!
This is a crisp sparkling wine with just a nuance of sweetness