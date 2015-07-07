Shop
Franzia
Crisp White
5 L
A medium-bodied, Crisp White wine with floral aromas and fruit flavors.
Franzia
Merlot
5 L
Berry flavors and lots of fruit. Great for your party or BBQ.
Franzia
Refreshing White
5 L
Definitely on the sweet side, with natural fruit flvors augmenting the taste of white wine. This is a great wine for the outdoors - refreshing! Can be served over ice.
Franzia
Sunset Blush
5 L
Refreshing everyday blush wine in an economical and convenient container. The inner pack keeps the wine fresh not forever but for a very, very, very long time! Fruity & somewhat sweet.
Franzia
Burgundy
5 L
Spaghetti for many requires Franzia Burgundy! Spice up your sauce (the alcohol will boil off). Also great for use in potroast. The inner pack will keep it fresh til the date on the boxtop.