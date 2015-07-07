Franmara Bottle Cap Opener
Accessories Barware
Single
Place the Swift Bottle Cap Remover over the top of the bottle, push down and the cap pops off. Interior magnet holds detached bottle cap.
Franmara Olive Spoon
Accessories Barware
Single
Olive Spoon,brushed Stainless Steel handy one-piece 7"olive spoon lets you retrieve one olive at a time from a jar and perfectly drain the olive before serving it.
Franmara Brwmstr Bottle Opener
Accessories Barware
Single
Micro-brew shaped bottle opener for all of your soft drinks or beer opener needs. Strong thermoplastic body with a nickel plated steel opener.
Champagne Stopper
Champagne Wine Accessories
Single
The patented "super seal" on this Italian made champagne stopper keeps the bubbles in ten times longer than all other stoppers!
Pulltaps Pro Waiters
Corkscrew
Single
One of our favorites; great slim design; very sharp, small serrated knife; teflon 5-turn worm; and unique double-lever axis system for comfortable, speedy and efficient cork removal.
Franmara Hugger Corkscrew
Openers Wine Accessories
Single
"Waiters Style" cork puller with chrome 'worm' and terrific "floating axis" design which makes opening wine bottle so much easier!
Franmara Multi-level Jigger
Accessories Barware
Single
Clever, tapered design allows even measuring increments with minimal height increase of the cup (as the tapered cup expands outward capacity increases laterally.) Displays OZ, ML, & TBS inside & out.
Franmara Arctic Gel Shot Glass
Barware
2 oz
Arctic gel keeps your favorite shot cold so you can enjoy it they way you like it. Party On!
Franmara Absinthe Spoon
Accessories Barware
Single
Brushed stainless steel. Absinthe liqueur, extracted from the wormwood, is served with sugar added.
Franmara Acrylic Shaker
Shakers/Flasks Barware
Single
Acrylic Shaker is a 18 ounce food safe plastic. Clear with four popular recipes printed around shaker.
Franmara 1 Oz Posi Pourer
Accessories Barware
Single
Strong and durable, Posi-Pour 2000 is designed for the professional bartender in a fast paced environment.
Franmara Cocktail Strainer
Accessories Barware
Single
Cocktail Strainer, 4-Prong, Stainless Steel. Professional quality and design.
Franmara Bar Spoon-11"
Accessories Barware
Single
The Bar Spoon is brushed stainless steel. Long, one-piece 11-1/2 bar spoon with twisted handle (for easy spinning) and metal ball on top.
Franmara Double Jigger
Accessories Barware
Single
Franmara Stainless Steel one side measures 1 oz., the other side 1-1/4 oz. Triple weld. 2-5/8" high.
Franmara Pro Cap Remover
Accessories Barware
Single
Function and style collide at the intersection of beer and ale. Great opener for industrial or home use. Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel.
Franmara Wine Yoke
Wine Gadets
Single
The Wine Yoke offers you hands free holding of your wine glass while you enjoy hors d'oeuvres and socializing with friends. Great for wine tastings!
Franmara Wood Muddler
Accessories Barware
Single
Mojito anyone!
Party Parasols
Barware
Pack
Pack of 30 party parasols.
Franmara Flask Funnel
Shakers/Flasks Barware
Single
Formatted to fit flasks of all sizes, this funnel is perfect for filling up your flask!
Speed Pourers, Red, 12pk
Accessories Barware
Pack
Pour drinks like a professional with these professional quality pourers; this 12-piece set should fit on most 750ml bottles.
Chrome Top 10 Oz Travel Flask
Shakers/Flasks Barware
10 oz
Plastic travel flask is great for transporting your favorite drinks; dont forget it also makes a great container for water, juice or kool-aid for kids on car trips!
Chrome Top 16 Oz Travel Flask
Shakers/Flasks Barware
16 oz
Lightweight flask holds two cups of liquid; flat shape is much more convenient for traveling than round bottles!