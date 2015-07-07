Frank Family
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Made with 11% Merlot and 2% Cabernet Franc, the elegant '04 Frank Family Cabernet exhibits true Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon character; well-layered on the palate.
Frank Family Zinfandel delivers a solid dose of bright raspberryand smoked meat flavors; full-bodied and well structured on the palate; quite intense on the aftertaste.