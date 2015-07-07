Francoli Lemon In Liqueur
Fruit Liqueur
750 ml
Francoli Lemon In Liqueur is created from natural spirits mixed with a grand infusion of several varieties of lemons, typically from the Amalfi Coast of Italy.
