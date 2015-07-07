Named Winery of the Year for 2017 by the San Francisco International Wine Competition.
Gia
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
California. Playful aromas of lemon zest, peach, pear and wild herbs with a touch of spice. 12.5% ABV
Read More About Coppola Wines
Switch Up Your Drink
Variety is the spice of life. Switch up your drink (at least for a night) in honor of cooler temps. We promise you won’t regret it.
13 Thanksgiving Wines For Under $20
No one can complain about a good bottle of wine for less than $20. Check out this list of 13 wines perfectly paired for Thanksgiving, all available for $20 or less and delivered to your door.