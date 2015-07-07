Crispin Orginal Cider 4pkb
Common Cider
4 Bottles
Crisp over ice. A classically styled, but untraditional hard apple cider. Fruit forward, with a fresh, crunchy appley nose and a deliciously creamy refreshingly crisp mouth feel.
A lightly sparkling, crisply effervescent cider made with traditional English bittersweet cider apples sourced in the Malvern Hills of Worcestershire.
Bold, crisp apple cider that will stand up to anything on tap or at your local English pub. Hand crafted in the Sierra Foothills, its taste is clean, yet complex, true to the apple.