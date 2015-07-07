Four Roses
Bourbon
750 ml
Crisp, soft and smooth, fresh fruit, hints of pear and apple.
Mellow, ripened red berries, dried spice, well-balanced, rich.
You’ll want to savor the taste of this premium Single Barrel again and again. Hints of ripe plum and cherries, robust, full body, mellow.
Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon is one of the most highly regarded and unique bourbons available. Distinctive fruity aromas with delicate notes of honey and maple syrup and hints of nutmeg.