Francis Coppola Diamond Collection

Pinot Grigio

750 ml

Grown in the cool climate of Monterey County, ideal conditions for this delicate grape, our Pinot Grigio is delightfully refreshing. The grapes are picked in the early morning and fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks at cool temperatures, bringing out top notes of apricots and tangerines, followed by flavors of pear, green apple and grapefruit with underlying mineral accents.