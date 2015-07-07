Shop
Four Loko
Watermelon
23.5 oz Can
Four Loko makes sure Watermelon is always in season with this sweet and juicy flavor. A night with Watermelon Four Loko is like a summer fling – always unpredictable and the memories last forever.
Francis Coppola Diamond Collection
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
Grown in the cool climate of Monterey County, ideal conditions for this delicate grape, our Pinot Grigio is delightfully refreshing. The grapes are picked in the early morning and fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks at cool temperatures, bringing out top notes of apricots and tangerines, followed by flavors of pear, green apple and grapefruit with underlying mineral accents.