Founders Brewing
Mosaic Promise Single Hop Ale
6 Bottles
Mosaic hops and Golden Promise malt. Beauty in simplicity. 5.5% ABV.
Founders Brewing
Centennial IPA
15 Cans 12 oz
Relish the citrus accents from the abundance of dry-hopping in this IPA. It's sweet, yet balanced with malty undertones that blend with the hop character for a finish that never turns too bitter.
Founders Brewing
PC Pils
6 Cans
Pleasantly crisp, perfectly clean and profoundly crushable, PC Pils is a take on the classic Pilsner style.
Founders Brewing
Breakfast Double Chocolate Coffee Oatmeal Stout
4 Bottles
The coffee lover’s consummate beer. Brewed with an abundance of flaked oats, bitter and imported chocolates, and two types of coffee, this stout has an intense fresh-roasted java nose topped with a frothy, cinnamon-colored head that goes forever.
Founders Brewing
Backwoods Bastard
4 Bottles
This is a stout. Sweet bourbon, earthy dark malt and toasty malt aromas with notes of vanilla, dark fruit and brown bread. Full bodied with medium light carbonation. Rich, creamy smooth feel up front followed by pleasant boozy warmth through the finish. Dark malt with dark caramel notes on the back end with hints of dark toasted crust. We loved the mellow, sweet, boozy bourbon notes, hints of vanilla and earthy dark malt. Definitely a sipper.
Founders Brewing
Rubaeus
6 Cans
Deep blush tone when you pour it into a glass. Optimizing the flavor of fresh raspberries, Rubaeus is Founders’ way of celebrating the joys of summer year-round. This stunning berry-red masterpiece is the perfect blend of sweet, tart and refreshing. No question about it, this beer is 100% Founders.
Founders Brewing
DKML Imperial Malt Liquor
4 Bottles
While Malt Liquor is typically a slighted style, we thought we would class it up with barrel aging it and a healthy dose of dry-hoppng, with a hit of corn giving this drink a smooth sweetness.
Founders Brewing
Green Zebra Gose Style Ale
6 Cans
Subtly sour and a little sweet, this Gose has watermelon as the highlight and gives it a hint of satisfying juiciness. The soft mouthfeel and dry finish comes courtesy of the addition of sea salt.
Founders Brewing
Centennial IPA
12 Cans
Relish the citrus accents from the abundance of dry hopping. This one's sweet, yet balanced. Malty undertones shake hands with the hop character for a finish that never turns too bitter.
Founders Brewing
PC Pils
6 Bottles
Pleasantly crisp, perfectly clean and profoundly crushable, PC Pils uses our favorite American hops making this Founders' take on the classic pilsner. 5.5% ABV.
Founders Brewing
KBS
750 ml
This strong stout is brewed with a hint of coffee and vanilla then aged in oak bourbon barrels. Our process ensures that strong bourbon undertones come through in the finish in every batch we brew.
Founders Brewing
Frootwood Cherry Ale
4 Bottles
A crisp, light-bodied cherry ale in oak barrels. Emerges a changed beer, with notes of vanilla and earthy sweetness. The wood adds depth and tames the tart cherry.
Founders Brewing
Harvest Ale
4 Bottles
Pours golden straw color with a white, two-fingered head. Super juicy hop presence bursting with fresh citrus, finishing with toasted malt undertones.
Founders Brewing
Azacca IPA
15 Cans
Sweet aromas with a strong chocolate and caramel malt presence. Cozy like velvet. 6.5% ABV