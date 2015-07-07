Fort Point
Villager: San Francisco Style India Pale Ale
6 Cans
Villager's hop aroma is both citrusy and floral, complemented by notes of stone fruit and tropical flavor in the finish.
This classic German rauchbier has multi-layered smoke aroma giving way to a light-bodied structure and a surprisingly delicate balance of nutty, herbal, sweet, and savory flavors.
Westfalia packs rich, caramel flavors into a rounded, mahogany body through a colorful blend of creamy malts.