Finlandia
Raspberry
750 ml
A sweet blend of delectable berry flavors and premium Finlandia Vodka, the raspberry flavor and aroma are pleasant rather than overpowering, and a touch of chocolate notes underlines its smoothness.
So fresh and natural! It smells and tastes like the tangerines came straight from the tree. The perfect blend of their crisp, clean vodka married with fresh fruit flavors of ripe tangerines.
GOLD MEDAL WINNER SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Assertive flavors and a fresh, cool frangrance best describe this vodka.
90-95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Fresh lime flavors are present in this extremly smooth vodka from Finlandia. Great with tonic and a lime wedge.
BEST FLAVORED VODKA DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL 2011 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Impeccably clean, the palate entry is engagingly grapefruit like; juicy, tart, and ripe.
86 Points National Beverage Tasting Institute. Assertive citrus flavors and fresh, cool fragrance describe this vodka!
