Ficklin Chocolate Port
Port
500 ml
GOLD, 2009 SF CHRONICLE WINE COMPP. 6 GOLD MEDALS SO FAR! Enjoy the flavor of chocolate in this exceptional California Port, rich and smooth, and perfectly sweet and chocolaty.
GOLD MEDAL, 2008 MONTEREY WINE COMP. Impressive California effort in a field dominated by the Portuguese and the Australians, the Ficklin Port has medium deep color and excellent sweet fruit goodness.