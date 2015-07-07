Fentimans
Tonic Water
4 Pack
The sharp flavor of juniper balances perfectly with the bitter sweetness of the tonic making this specialty soda a whole new kind of delicious.
Jigger' is an old English term for a good measure, which is used when combining the juice of eight mandarins and the zest of Seville orange in every bottle.
Introducing the world’s first botanically brewed cherry cola.
Infusions of dandelion and burdock roots combined with natural flavours create the unmistakable taste and aroma of this definitive classic.
A pale, verdant liquid. Sweet on the nose, with a light aroma and delicate floral flavours, delivering a clean, full-bodied taste.
Made with pure Rose oil from the world-famous Rose Valley in Kazanlak, Bulgaria and the juice of real lemons. Delivers a beautifully refreshing drink with a unique aroma.
Curiosity Cola is a stimulating recipe of herbal ingredients. It recreates an apothecary's cola of yesteryear that is both full-bodied and curiosily invigorating. Curious? Give it a try!