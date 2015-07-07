Famous Grouse Black Scotch 750
Blended Scotch
750 ml
Black Grouse is a blend of original Famous Grouse with Islay malt whiskies. Smoky, peated malts are balanced with hints of coca and spice. Black Grouse has a long, smoky, aromatic finish.
Recommended for intrepid souls who like to try different things. Famous Grouse vated malt is a whiskey comprised of only single malts from different distilleries.
Aromas of well balanced oak and Sherry with a hint of citrus. Mature flavor with Speyside fruitiness. Clean, medium dry finish.