Far Niente
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The tannins in the '08 Far Niente are sweet & ripe; the wine brims with luscious blackberry, cassis & mocha flavors, accented with new oak that's flashy.
France. Nose is brimming with ripe red fruits and violet, underpinned by woody notes of vanilla and spice. Smooth finish with fine tannins. 13.5% ABV
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '04 Dolce Late Harvest has a rich texture and flavors, yet it's light on its feet, with honeyed apricot, dried pineapple, peanut brittle and hints of earthy horseradish.
Russian imperial stout. Hair of the Dog Putin is a collaboration with Brouwerij de Molen, aged in bourbon barrels.
This limited release beer is a barley wine made in the West Coast style. Big malt and hops make this copper colored ale a favorite. This beer will improve for years to come.
Deep golden color; brewed with aromatic and rye malts; 10 different hop varieties; 10 to 11 percent alcohol; flavors burst with fruits and candy and the finish is complete with a touch of chocolate!
93 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. This is a supercharged Scotch Ale. Take a walk along the Glens and heathers with hints of peat and smoke.