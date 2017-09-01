Vinturi Travel Size Aerator
Aeration Wine Accessories
Medium
This travel size aerator is a perfect size for slipping into a purse or suit pocket. Carrying case and cleaning brush are included.
This travel size aerator is a perfect size for slipping into a purse or suit pocket. Carrying case and cleaning brush are included.
Simply hold Vinturi over a glass of wine and pour. Vinturi draws in and mixes the proper amount of air for the right amount of time, allowing wine to breathe instantly. Better bouquet, flavor, finish.