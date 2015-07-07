ETUDE PINOT NOIR FIDDLESTIX
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Dark, dense boysenberry, blackberry, red plum and black tea fill the nose, and buoyancy in the aromatics keeps this Pinot Noir lifted and intriguing throughout.
Dramatic, expressive and complex, the 2012 Heirloom Pinot Noir compels with its sheer intensity of plush blackberry, black cherry, raspberry and plum.
Beautifully aromatic with red fruit and flowers, Etude Pinot Noir delivers serious ripe strawberry and black fruits onto the palate; firm in the finish.