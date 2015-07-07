Epic Escape Ipa
American IPA India Pale Ale
6 Cans
This special hop-forward ale featuring Mosaic and whole leaf Apollo is both fruity and dank. We hope you enjoy our hoppy twist on the taste of freedom.
France. Fine nose with strong aromas of red fruit. Soft roundness on the palate with a long length. 12% ABV
A sessionable, refreshing lager with a hint of corn sweetness, a dash of sea salt and the perfect kick of natural lime juice. Pairs perfectly with spicy Mexican dishes.
Hints of raspberry bubble gum flavors from Belgium yeast and fresh raspberries tease the pallet in this Brainless Belgium offering.
Epic Brewing Company too their Double Gold Winning Brainless Belgian bee, added peach puree and aged it in French Chardonnay casks. It develops nicely as it warms displaying more fruit and wine.
The mild barnyard aroma of Brettanomyces transitions into soft straw with hints of tropical fruit and French Oak.
This IPA pays tribute to the collaborative efforts of innovative brewers. The fruity Belgian yeast and powerful American hops relentlessly tease your pallet.
Hopulant IPA is a big beer with lots of complex malt flavors and excessive hops. The character of Hopulant IPA is over the top, too much of everything-A REAL HOP HEADS DELIGHT.