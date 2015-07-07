Shop
El Segundo Brewing
Hammerland Double IPA
6 Bottles 12 oz
Mosaic and Simcoe hops with great malts balance for a tasty tropical brew. Hazy blond color. The aroma is nice, grapefruit and cedar peel. Dry mouthfeel, piney, dry, resiny. Perfect modern IPA!
El Segundo Brewing
Steve Austin's Broken Skull IPA
22 oz Bottle
Designed by Steve Austin for the working man and woman. Delivers a big flavor with an easy finish. 6.7% ABV
El Segundo Brewing
5 Lb Sledge Hammer Double IPA
22 oz Bottle
Enormous and complex, but somehow also delicate all at once. 5 pounds of hops per barrel. 9.1% ABV