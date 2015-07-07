Effen

Raspberry Vodka

1 L

Bursting with the flavor of fresh raspberries and subtle hints of vanilla, EFFEN® Raspberry has a light, crisp taste you won’t find anywhere else. The taste is one that is equally refreshing whether enjoyed straight up or in a mixed cocktail. It pairs well with melons such as cantaloupe or watermelon, and also mixes well with soda water, tonic or lemon-lime soda to create a juicy, refreshing taste. 37.5% ABV.