Effen
Green Apple Vodka
1 L
EFFEN® Green Apple Vodka combines the clean, fresh flavors of green apple with an accent of tartness that adds a unique and smooth twist to your favorite cocktails, like the classic mule or martini. 37.5% ABV.
Effen
Raspberry Vodka
1 L
Bursting with the flavor of fresh raspberries and subtle hints of vanilla, EFFEN® Raspberry has a light, crisp taste you won’t find anywhere else. The taste is one that is equally refreshing whether enjoyed straight up or in a mixed cocktail. It pairs well with melons such as cantaloupe or watermelon, and also mixes well with soda water, tonic or lemon-lime soda to create a juicy, refreshing taste. 37.5% ABV.
Effen
Limited Edition 50 Cent Football Vodka
750 ml
EFFEN Vodka is based on a century-old Dutch recipe, which includes premium wheat from Northern Holland. Of all base materials used to make vodka (grapes, potato, corn, soy grain, rye).
Effen
Salted Caramel Vodka
750 ml
Effen Salted Caramel flavored Vodka.