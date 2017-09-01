Ecco Domani
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
Notes of light citrus and delicate floral aromas are complemented by hints of tropical fruit flavors. The wine is medium-bodied, with a pleasantly soft palate and crisp, refreshing finish.
Notes of light citrus and delicate floral aromas are complemented by hints of tropical fruit flavors. The wine is medium-bodied, with a pleasantly soft palate and crisp, refreshing finish.
Bright floral hints of orange blossom and sweet tropical fruit aromas, with a flavor that is smooth and refreshing.
The Ecco Domani Chianti is a solid, well-made, international style red; clean, bright and soft on the palate; crisp in the aftertaste.
One of the few tequilas still made slowly in the old fashioned way, Tequila Ocho is a fine quality spirit which accentuates that which is exclusive to tequila, the agave flavor. Unaged and honors the noble agaves of Arandas and the Camarena “Ranchos” through intense, lively and clean flavors. Made with 100% Blue Agave.
An estate-grown, 100% Blue Agave Tequila range, OCHO is produced as a collaboration between Tomas Estes (the man credited with bringing the ﬁrst bottle of Tequila to Europe) and renowned distillers, the Camarena family. What's really unique about OCHO is that it bears the ﬁrst ever 'Tequila vintage'. This 'Vintage' signiﬁes the exact year of harvest and location of the Agave plants that the spirit was derived from, under-lining the ﬁnely balanced relationship between the terroir and quality of raw materials. OCHO Anejo is aged for at least one year for unparalleled smoothness and complexity which mark a truly great sipping Tequila.
One of the few tequilas still made slowly in the old fashioned way, Tequila Ocho is a fine quality spirit which accentuates that which is exclusive to tequila, the agave flavor. Aged in ex-American Whiskey barrels for 8 weeks and 8 days. Made with 100% Blue Agave.
One of the few tequilas still made slowly in the old fashioned way, Tequila Ocho is a fine quality spirit which accentuates that which is exclusive to tequila, the agave flavor. Aged in ex-American Whiskey barrels for one year. Made with 100% Blue Agave.