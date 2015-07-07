Shop
Duval-Leroy Champagne Brut
Brut Champagne/Sparkling
750 ml
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Duval-Leroy is firm with a lively bead and a wel-meshed range of smoky mineral, white peach and candied lemon; full bodied with notes of biscuit and ginger flavors.
Duvel
Belgian Style Golden Ale
750 ml
Uniquely bottle conditioned in a process that takes three months, the brew is pale golden in color with a full creamy head. Aromas include citrus, apple, bananas and hops with refreshing and robust flavor notes of pale malts, fruity esters and subtle spice. A silky smooth mouth-feel and dry finish.