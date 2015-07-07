Canard Duchene
Brut Champagne
750 ml
This dry Champagne is lightly spiced, offering hints of green apple, butter and biscuit, with a fresh, blossom-tinged finish.
This dry Champagne is lightly spiced, offering hints of green apple, butter and biscuit, with a fresh, blossom-tinged finish.
France. Fresh fruit aromas of strawberries, with a hint of grenadine. Mineral notes for enhance freshness. 12% ABV
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. This is pretty fine white Bordeaux, the '0 Ch Ducasse offers fine ripe melon fruit and a nice supple palate; this wine delivers from start to finish.