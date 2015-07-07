Dry Creek Fume Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc
A pioneering wine, first planted in 1972 by David Stare in Dry Creek Valley. Today, it remains at the soul of the family winery. Zesty, pure and refreshing. Gold Medal San Diego Competition
Dry Creek Merlot
Merlot
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A supple effort, the '98 Dry Creek Merlot show a pleasing attractive delicate side of this omnipresent varietal; this would be a great choice with a good simple beef burgundy.
Dry Creek The Mariner
Cabernet Sauvignon
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '05 Dry Creek Vyd Mariner, a Bordeaux blend, is still very hard in tannins and acid; there are deep flavors of currants, cassis and mocha.
Dry Creek Endeavour
Cabernet Sauvignon
The Dry Creek Vyd Endeavour is a classy and rich Cabernet; has ripe red fruit flavors and relatively smooth tannins.
Dry Creek Heritage Vines
Zinfandel
California. A light smoky nose with a well-defined fruit backing and burnt wood essences. 14.5% ABV