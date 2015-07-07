Johnny Drum
Private Stock Bourbon
750 ml
Containing only the finest natural ingredients and aged to the peak of maturity. Yielding a bouquet, character and taste found only in this Bourbon. Smooth vanilla flavor with some smokiness.
Containing only the finest natural ingredients and aged to the peak of maturity. Yielding a bouquet, character and taste found only in this Bourbon. Smooth vanilla flavor with some smokiness.
Johnny Drum is produced in limited quantities to insure the finest quality possible using the old family tradition. Smooth, smoky flavor with some smokiness, well-balanced. Bourbon par excellence.
Real Horchata made with real dairy cream, rice, vanilla, cinnamon and the finest five times distilled Caribbean Rum. Enjoy this specialty mini cup dispenser with your favorite Coffee or Hot Chocolate.
A little bit rum, a little bit horchata, RumChata is a unique cream liqueur that highlights the best of these two fun-focused beverages. It's made with Caribbean rum, fresh cream and plenty of authentic horchata spices. Take a sip, and you'll notice cinnamon, vanilla and plenty of sweet notes.
Real Horchata made with real dairy cream, rice, vanilla, cinnamon and the finest five times distilled Caribbean Rum.
FIVE STARS HIGHEST RECOMMENDATION SPIRIT JOURNAL, 96-100 PTS CLASSIC, WINE ENTHUSIAST. The fresh smooth aroma is accented bt tropical florals. Citrus and pear notes are followed by sugar cane juice.
First Class sugar cane from across the West Indies. Aged up to 15 years in bourbon barrels. These medium charred barrels give rich color and enhance the vanilla taste notes in it's taste profile.
Light straw, green color; apple and flowery aroma; light to medium bodied; off-dry; flowery, appley and mineral flavors.
Vanilla and buttery caramelized flavors. Hint of toasted coconut which adds a superior finish and smoothness. 70 Proof
Barrel aged for 1 year, it is infused with natural toasted coconut. 70 Proof
95 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The 06 Prum Graacher Auslese is seamless from start to finish. Crisp and transparent, with precise balance and a classic Mosel profile. Has a long, mouthwatering finish.
Vivid aromas of stone fruit and mineral flavors that are at once delicate and pure.
Pure and deep with tremendous grip and acidity to support the very deep, ripe, pure cirtus and apricot fruit.