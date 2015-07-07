Dove
Dole Strawberry Kiwi
Juice
16 oz
A fun blend of fruit juices with 100% Vitamin C requirements!
Dole Red Grapefruit
Grapfruit Juice
16 oz
A delicious juice beverage from Dole!
Dole
Apple Juice
15.2 oz
The fresh taste of Dole Apples!
Love Noir
Pinot Noir
750 ml
California's rich, ripe grapes deliver a wine with generous notes of dark cherry and a smooth, silky finish. 13.5% ABV.
I Love Micheladas
Michelada Mix
750 ml
Michelada ready to go! Just add your favorite beer and boom. Michelada heaven.
Johnny Love Apple Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
Enter the garden of earthly delights, with Johnny Love Apple, the ultimate temptation! Who can resist a crisp, tart delicious apple? One taste and you'll want to stay in the garden.
Johnny Love Aloha Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
Let Johnny Love Aloha take you to a tropical paradise with a sensational pineapple, coconut and citrus flavored cocktail. Are you sunburned yet?
Johnny Love Tangerine Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
Johnny Love conjures up paradise in this perfect tropical libation, transporting you to fragrant orchards and warm tropical evenings. Peel away your inhibitions and go native with Johnny Love.
Elk Cove Pinot Noir Willamette
Pinot Noir
750 ml
The Elk Cove Pinot Noir offers black fruit and plenty of richness on the palate; sweet tannins wrap up the finish.
Elk Cove
Pinot Gris
750 ml
Elk Cove is historically, one of Oregon's top Pinot Gris producers; lots of ripe core fruit flavors; well textured; crisp, yet rich in the finish; try with grilled halibut.
Dole
Pineapple Juice
46 oz
DOLE Pineapple Juice is 100% juice, so it 's full of natural vitamins, with no added sugar or genetically modified ingredients.