Double Mtn Peche Mode 375
Sour Ale
375 ml
This Belgian Style Ale is aged for nine months on local Hood River peaches, our special house yeast, and Brettanomyces. Peach aromas shine through a farmhouse funk and finishes tart and dry.
This Belgian Style Ale is aged for nine months on local Hood River peaches, our special house yeast, and Brettanomyces. Peach aromas shine through a farmhouse funk and finishes tart and dry.
Double Mountain Hop Lava is big, glowing powerful IPA packed with assertive NW hops that are floral, citrusy and resinous. A healthy dose of Munich malt helps to provide backbone and balance. 7% ABV