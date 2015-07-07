Dom. Vocoret Chablis Les Clos Grand Cru
Burgundy
750 ml
The perfect example of power and elegance; wonderful aromas of lemon; minerals and a note of pears; full bodied with ripe, well intergrated core fruits; long and persistent on the finish.
A beautiful premier cru Chablis; bright and refreshing aromas of minerals and lemon-lime; medium-bodied with a rich mouthfeel and a lingering finish; outstanding with any shellfish.